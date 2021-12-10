Calif. Driver Hits School Bus Then Plows into Children, Killing 9-Year-Old Girl Walking Home

Authorities have identified the 9-year-old girl killed Thursday after she and three other students were struck by a car on their way home from school.

Monica Gonzalez Guzman died about 20 minutes after being run over by a white Cadillac, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The fatal incident unfolded at approximately 3:50 p.m. along a road in Desert Hot Springs, Calif.

Police allege that the driver of the Cadillac collided with the back of a school bus. The vehicle continued around the bus, careening through a speed limit sign before striking four students.

Monica and the other victims were walking home after a full day at Julius Corsini Elementary School.

Two of the other children have survived serious injuries while the third sustained minor wounds.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the unidentified driver, who was hospitalized after the crash.

However, the crash investigation continues, and the site of the accident is being treated like a crime scene.

In a statement, the Palm Springs Unified School District acknowledged the bus that was hit was one of theirs, and that all four students involved are enrolled in their system.