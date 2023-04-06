California Dermatologist Charged After Allegedly Poisoning Her Husband's Tea With Drano

Yue "Emily" Yu was indicted on three felony counts of poisoning and one felony count of domestic battery after authorities allege she poured Drano into her husband's tea

By
Published on April 6, 2023 01:54 PM
Emily Yu, Irvine Police Arrest Irvine Woman for Poisoning Her Husband
Footage of Yue Yu . Photo: Irvine Police Department

A California dermatologist has been indicted on allegations she poisoned her husband's tea with liquid drain cleaner on multiple occasions, authorities announced Wednesday.

Yue "Emily" Yu was indicted on three felony counts of poisoning and one felony count of domestic battery after authorities allege she poured Drano into her husband's tea, causing him stomach ulcers, according to a news release.

Authorities say her husband, identified by KABC-TV as fellow doctor Jack Chen, first noticed a change in the flavor of his drink in April 2022.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Unable to figure out the reason for the strange taste, authorities say Chen installed cameras in their family's Irvine, Calif., kitchen, where Yu, 45, was allegedly captured on video on several occasions in July preparing his tea and pouring liquid drain cleaner into it, the release reads.

Chen collected samples and submitted it to police in Irvine, who then turned it over to the FBI. The FBI allegedly confirmed the substance in the tea to be liquid drain cleaner, say authorities.

"Our homes should be where we feel the safest," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. "Yet, a licensed medical professional capitalized on her husband's daily rituals to torment her husband by systematically plying his tea with a Drano-like substance intending to cause him pain and suffering."

According to Irvine police, Chen sustained significant injuries at the time, but was expected to recover.

Emily Yu, Irvine Police Arrest Irvine Woman for Poisoning Her Husband
Yue "Emily" Yu. Irvine Police Department

He has since filed for divorce and is seeking sole custody of the couple's two children, according to the station. Yu was arrested in August but released on $30,000 bond. She is due back in court April 18.

Citing her defense attorney, Scott Simmons, KABC reports Yu will plead not guilty to the charges. Simmons did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Related Articles
Courtney Spraggins
Ex-Ala. Cop Indicted on Accusations He Killed Pregnant Girlfriend, Then Called 911 Claiming She Shot Herself
Murdered Mom Ana Walshe
Husband Who Allegedly Searched 'How Long Before a Body Starts to Smell' Indicted on Accusation He Killed Wife
Taylen Mosley
Fundraiser for Boy Found in Alligator's Mouth and His Slain Mom Surpasses Initial Goal, as Dad Is Jailed
James Craig and Angela Craig
Dentist Accused of Poisoning Wife's Protein Shakes Allegedly Wanted to Start 'New Life' with Orthodontist
Mirelle Mateus, murdered by ex boyfriend Aaron Romo
Calif. Mom Had Bad Feeling Her Daughter Had Been Harmed. She Went to Ex's Home and Found Her Slain
Emily Yu, Irvine Police Arrest Irvine Woman for Poisoning Her Husband
California Dermatologist Arrested After Husband Allegedly Catches Her Poisoning Him with Drano
Amber-Leah Valentine and Jon Imes, Ariz. Parents Hid Dead Body of 16-Year-Old Son After Claiming He Ran Away: Police
Arizona Parents Hid Dead Body of 16-Year-Old Son After Claiming He Ran Away: Police
Woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband
Wisc. Woman Arrested After Allegedly Poisoning Veterinarian Husband's Coffee with Animal Euthanasia Drugs
Quinton Simon, Leilani Simon
Quinton Simon's Mother Allegedly Beat Toddler to Death with 'Object' After Using Drugs: Prosecutors
Kendra Licari (Isabella County Jail mugshot)
Mich. Mom Charged After Allegedly Catfishing and 'Harassing' Her Daughter and Teen's Boyfriend
crime scene tape
Pa. Couple Who Doesn't Believe in Doctors Allegedly Used Oils, Herbs Instead of Calling 911 for Dying Baby
Jasmine "Jazzy" Pace
Tenn. College Student Was Allegedly Stabbed 60 Times, Placed into Suitcase by Boyfriend
Rosanna Marie Romero
Mich. Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend and Shot Her Baby Because He Thought She Was Cheating on Him: Reports
This image provided by the U.S. Marshals Service on Sunday, May 1, 2022 shows part of a wanted poster for Casey Cole White. On Sunday, the U.S. Marshals announced it is offering up to $10,000 for information about escaped inmate Casey Cole White, 38, and a “missing and endangered” correctional officer, Vicky White, 56, who disappeared Friday after they left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Ala. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP); This photo provided by Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office shows Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in said in a Facebook post Saturday, April 30, 2022, that White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing. ( Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Escaped Inmate Charged with Murder of Vicky White, Prison Guard Who Aided His Escape
Rachel Castillo
Missing Calif. Mom Found Dead in Remote Area, Ex-Husband Who'd 'Expressed His Concerns' Is Arrested
Katy Lynne Dougherty
Mich. Husband Allegedly Beats Beloved Hairdresser Wife to Death in Her Sleep with Wrench