Calif. Sheriff’s Deputy Accused of Having Sex With 16-Year-Old Boy

A Sacramento County Deputy Sheriff was arrested Thursday for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old boy.

Shauna Bishop, 45, is facing charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with a minor and molesting a child.

Bishop turned herself in to the Sacramento County Jail and has since been released. She is scheduled to be arraigned on June 20.

It’s unclear whether she has an attorney.

The Folsom Police Department began investigating Bishop in May.

“It was reported to us by one of the victim’s parents,” Folsom Police Department Sgt. Andrew Bates tells PEOPLE. “We received the report in May and have been investigating since then.”

Bates says the boy was “somebody she was acquainted with” but did not meet him through her job.

The alleged incident did not occur while Bishop was on duty.

“We are not looking at something that was a long time in the past,” Bates says.

Detectives do not believe there are additional victims.

According to KTLA, Bishop was employed with the Sheriff’s Office for five years and is currently on paid leave.

CBS13 reports that Bishop had recently been assigned as a patrol deputy to the department’s north station. The station said Bishop was also working with at-risk teens through the non-profit Sheriff’s Activity League.