Calif. Deputy Allegedly Had Sex With 16-Year-Old Boy With His Mom in the House

After dating the father of her alleged victim for nearly a year, the 45-year-old Sacramento County Deputy Sheriff arrested last week for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old boy then befriended the child’s mother, according to investigators.

The new details are laid out in newly-filed court documents cited by the Sacramento Bee, CBS13, and FOX40. The deputy, Shauna Bishop, faces four felony counts alleging unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Bishop will be in court for her arraignment Thursday, and will be asked to enter pleas to the charges against her.

The documents allege Bishop’s ex-boyfriend allegedly spoke to the unnamed teen’s mother in April, soon after their brief relationship had ended. The father, the paper reports, voiced his concerns to his ex-wife about Bishop’s relationship with the boy, saying he believed it was “inappropriate” and that “Shauna was ‘grooming'” their son for sex.

The alleged sexual conduct took place in April, inside the house where the boy lives with his mother. Bishop and the mother became friends in the wake of her split from the teen’s father. The documents allege the unlawful acts occurred in the boy’s room while his mother was home.

Bishop allegedly told the boy she “had wanted them to have sex for a long time” after watching “stepmom/stepson related porn videos,” according to the documents.

The documents allege Bishop told the boy she fantasized about him when she masturbated, and that “she used to walk around his dad’s house naked, hoping he would walk in on her.”

Bishop was arrested last Thursday, which was also her birthday. In addition to the four felony counts, Bishop also faces a misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a child.

On the night of the alleged encounter, Bishop arrived at the boy’s home at around 8 p.m., according to reports. The court records indicate she and the boy’s mother agreed to speak to him about his drinking and marijuana use.

“We all three sat on the couch and I wanted Shauna there with me because [the boy] really responds well to her and I knew it would be easier to discuss if she was with me,” the mom said, according to the documents.

The talk wrapped up around midnight; Bishop decided to spend the night, agreeing to sleep in the mother’s bed. The documents state both women took Ambien before Bishop allegedly found her way to the boy’s room.

“After my mom and Shauna talked to me that night, Shauna came into my room and brought me a glass of water,” the boy said, according to the documents.

The boy said Bishop gave him a hug before allegedly starting to abuse him, which she then stopped when she heard the boy’s mom coming into the room.

Bishop and the mom left the room, but Bishop allegedly came back two minutes later and engaged in sexual contact and intercourse, the boy told police.

The boy alleges Bishop told him, “I knew this was going to happen tonight,” and also instructed him not to tell anyone.

Bishop left the following morning, the boy’s mother said.

Bishop, who is the mother of two daughters, could not be reached for comment.

It was unclear Wednesday if she has a lawyer.