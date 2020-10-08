California Dad Stabs 9-Year-Old Twin Daughters to Death Before Killing Himself

Placentia Police Sgt. Bryce Angel called the incident "a tragic situation for the this whole community"

The identity of a man in California who killed his twin daughters and then himself has been announced.

Timothy Takehara, 41, was identified in the stabbing of his elementary-school aged daughters, both 9, Placentia police tell PEOPLE.

Officers responded to Takehara's home shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Placentia police said in a press release, after being called there "regarding an unknown trouble with two children stabbed."

"The suspect was reported to be the father of the children," the release stated. "When officers arrived, they located a man lying on grass on a front yard" on the street.

The twin girls, whose names have not been released, were discovered bleeding inside the house, the release said, and two others at the residence who were also there were unharmed.

"The two children were declared deceased inside the residence and the man who is possibly the father was declared deceased across the street," the release said, adding that there are no other suspects at this time but the investigation is ongoing.

Placentia Police Sgt. Bryce Angel called the incident "a tragic situation for this whole community," ABC 7 reported.

Officers have responded to multiple domestic violence calls to the same house in the past, but exactly what happened Wednesday that led to the three deaths is still under investigation, Placentia police tell PEOPLE.

"It is extremely tragic for the family," Angel said, per ABC 7. "It's just one of those things that we hate to see happen. We're trying to get to the bottom of this, why it happened."

The twin girls were reportedly in third grade at Golden Elementary School in the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District.

"Our thoughts are with the students' family, friends, and loved ones as they cope with this tremendous personal loss," the district said in a statement to ABC 7.