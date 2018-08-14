Dad Shoots His 4 Kids Then Kills Himself in Driveway After Months of Domestic Violence: Police

Police say a California father of four shot each of his children — killing three of them — before turning the gun on himself in a suspected triple murder-suicide following months of domestic violence, PEOPLE confirms.

Ricardo Lopez was found dead by responding officers in the driveway of his Clearlake home on Sunday while the bodies of three of his children, ages 4, 2 and 9 months, were found inside his SUV, according to a Clearlake Police Department news release obtained by PEOPLE.

Authorities had been looking for the 39-year-old Lopez since July 25, when he fled the family’s home after police responded to a domestic battery complaint, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

On Sunday morning, Lopez’s wife ran from the home to a neighbor to call police. Her husband had begun firing a gun, she said.

Upon arrival, Clearlake officers discovered Lopez’s body with the murder weapon nearby, the release states. He had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lopez’s fourth child, 5, was found alive and in stable condition after being shot in the chest.

Lopez had a history of incidents with local authorities before the murder-suicide, according to the Associated Press and the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

On March 10 and again May 24, he was reportedly arrested on suspicion of hitting his wife. He pleaded no-contest in the March incident, was jailed for four days and sentenced to three years’ probation. He was also prohibited from using a firearm.

Before the shooting on Sunday, according to the AP, a bench warrant had been issued for Lopez’s arrest after he failed to appear in court for arraignment in the May 24 altercation.

More recently, the Press Democrat reports, authorities had been summoned about alleged domestic violence involving Lopez on July 25 but he left the scene before they arrived.