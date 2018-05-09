Calif. Dad Is Fatally Shot in Front of Twin Daughters, 10, While Taking Out the Trash

A California dad was fatally shot in front of his twin daughters while taking out the trash Saturday night — and the shooter is still at large, PEOPLE confirms.

Roy Eunice, 42, was shot outside his Sacramento home while taking out the trash in what his sister, Mary Thompson, called a “senseless murder,” according to Fox40.

“He was minding his own business and taking out his trash,” Thompson wrote on a GoFundMe page. “He was a father and loving family man.”

Eunice’s twin daughters were feet away from their father when he was shot, Thompson told Fox40.

“He walked in his house, told his 10-year-old daughters that he’s been shot,” she said. “‘Call your mom. Call 911.’ He collapsed in front of his daughters and died.”

Roy Eunice Facebook

Eunice was the father of three girls, according to the GoFundMe page. Before he died, he tried to calm his twin daughters down by telling them that everything would be okay, Thompson said.

Earlier that day, Eunice celebrated his twin daughters’ 10th birthday with family, according to ABC10. Their birthday cake was still on the table when he died.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they attempted to resuscitate Eunice but were unsuccessful, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Sacramento police have not released a possible motive or suspect. Thompson told Fox40 she had a message for her brother’s killer:

“To the person that did this, I forgive you. But if you have any remorse in your body, in your soul, you will come forward. … Because I need to know why you would do this to my brother. It’s not right.”

Anyone with information should call the Sacramento Police Department’s dispatch number at (916) 264-5471.