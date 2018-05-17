Calif. Dad Allegedly Shot Children With Crossbow, Waterboarded Them While Mom Looked On: ‘They Lived in Torture’

The 10 California children authorities believe were abused by their parents were allegedly shot with crossbows, waterboarded and scalded with hot water by their father as their mother looked on, prosecutors said in court Wednesday, according to multiple outlets.

Ina Rogers, 31, has been charged with one count of child endangerment and nine counts of child abuse. Her husband, Jonathan Allen, 29, has been charged with multiple counts of torture and child abuse, according to a news release from the Solano County District Attorney’s Office.

The children range in age from 4 months to 12 years old. Rogers is the mother of all 10 children while Allen is the father of eight, according to the Washington Post.

A criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE alleges Allen caused “extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose.”

In a motion to increase Rogers’ bail, Solano County prosecutors allege Allen waterboarded the children and shot them with BB guns and crossbows as forms of punishment. He also allegedly scalded them with hot water, according to the Washington Post.

Prosecutors say Rogers assisted in the alleged torture and persuaded her children not to talk to anyone about their injuries, according to ABC7.

Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The children were allegedly rescued from the home after Rogers’ 12-year-old son went missing on March 31. Police located and returned the boy but then searched the family’s residence out of concern for the child’s safety, according to a previous news release from Fairfield police. During the search, officers found nine other children allegedly living in what police described as “squalor and unsafe conditions.”

The children were allegedly found huddled together surrounded by garbage, a police report obtained by ABC7 states.

Rich Pedroncelli/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Fairfield Police Lt. Greg Hurlbut said in a news conference Monday that feces, garbage and rotten food littered the floor of the family’s home, according to local TV station KNTV.

Rogers and Allen’s attorneys could not be reached for comment Thursday. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Rogers is currently behind bars on a $495,000 bail, according to the news release while Allen is being held on a $5.2 million bail, the news release states.

The couple is scheduled to next appear in court on May 24.