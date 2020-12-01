Calif. Dad and 2 Children Killed in Fiery Crash Involving Alleged DUI Driver

Tavea Tarlton was turning left when an alleged drunk driver ran a red light and slammed into his car

A California father and two of his children are dead after being hit by a suspected drunk driver the day after Thanksgiving.

On Friday, Tavea Tarlton and his four children Dallas, 8, Khamyil, 5, Eliza, 4, and Farrow,2, were leaving his parents' home in San Bernardino when they were hit by an alleged drunk driver, according to a GoFundMe page started for the family.

The driver of the sports car was allegedly running a red light when he hit Tarlton, who was making a left turn, according to KTLA, citing the San Bernardino Police Department. The family's vehicle then reportedly burst into flames.

Witnesses were unable to pull the 31-year-old out from behind the wheel but did manage to remove his children from the crash. Tarlton died at the scene. His children were transported to a hospital, where Farrow and Eliza were pronounced dead.

The driver, Brandon Jaquez-Perez, 23, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and gross-vehicular manslaughter, multiple outlets, including Fox 5 San Diego, report.

Dallas and Khamyil remain hospitalized "fighting for their lives," according to the GoFundMe.

"We appreciate all the payers and well wishes. It is what is getting us through," the page organizer wrote. "We are also asking that you respect our family's privacy as we are grieving and wrapping our heads around things. Two mothers lost their kids. Please pray for them."

Tarlton's mother described the victim as a devoted father.