Roberto Izelo — a high school senior and member of the baseball team — was fatally wounded in Santa Ana on Thursday

California Cousins Who Played High School Baseball Together Are Shot in Parked Car, Killing 1

Police in Santa Ana, Calif., are trying to identify a suspect in the shooting of two high school baseball players who were cousins.

Roberto Izelo, 18, and his 19-year-old cousin were sitting in a parked car in an alley when they were approached by a gunman, who was wearing dark clothing and a hoodie, around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Officers arrived on the scene — about 2 miles from Century High School, where the victims attended — and found both teens suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to their upper torsos.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital where Izelo was pronounced deceased. His cousin was listed in stable condition.

A 16-year-old was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle but was unhurt, KTLA reported.

Santa Ana Police Sgt. Maria Lopez tells PEOPLE that the investigation has led authorities to believe the shooting was gang-related, though it's not clear why they were parked in the alley.

"We don't know what the motive was at this time," she says. "The detectives are still trying to piece together that portion of the investigation."

Surveillance Video of Homicide Suspect Credit: Santa Ana Police Department

Izelo was a senior at Century High School and a member of the school's baseball team.

"We offer our most sincere condolences to the student's family," the Santa Ana Unified School District said. "Our thoughts are with the Century High School community, and we ask that you kindly respect the privacy of the family and school."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Izelo was described in a GoFundMe post as a "dedicated young man" who was "well-loved by his baseball teammates."

"It makes me sad knowing that they killed a person from my class," student Crystal Padilla told CBS Los Angeles. "It could happen to anybody ... getting killed at such a young age."