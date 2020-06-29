California police have arrested three men in connection with the disappearance of a young couple who vanished from Coachella Valley

Calif. Couple Vanished 3 Years Ago — and 3 Men Have Been Arrested on Suspicion of Murder

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder three years after a California couple vanished in Coachella Valley, say police.

In May 2017, Jonathan Reynoso, 28, of Palm Desert, and his girlfriend, Audrey Moran, 26, of Indio, were reported missing.

The last time they were heard from was when Moran sent a selfie of her and Reynoso to her sister, the Palm Springs Desert Sun reports.

For three years, investigators searched for the young couple.

On Saturday, investigators with the Riverside Sheriff’s Department arrested Manuel Rios, 28, of Coachella, Abraham Fregoso, 32 of Indio, and Jesus Ruiz Jr., 41, of Stockton, on suspicion of murder, a sheriff’s department spokesman confirms to PEOPLE.

All three suspects have been booked into jails in Riverside County.

Manuel Rios, Abraham Fregoso and Jesus Ruiz, Jr.

“Information obtained during this lengthy missing person/homicide investigation” led to the arrests, the release says.

Police did not say exactly what led to the arrests or if they have found the remains of the couple.

“This investigation is still ongoing and the public is still encouraged to call the tip line with any helpful leads,” the release says. “No further information is being released at this time.”

Reynoso was reported missing on May 12, 2017. He was last seen two days earlier at his residence in Palm Desert, the release says.

Moran was reported missing on the same day.

On May 10, 2017, Moran told her family she was going to pick up Reynoso, who’d been on a trip with friends in Brawley, the Palm Springs Desert Sun reports.

Moran was supposed to meet up with Reynoso at an "unknown location" between Coachella and Imperial County, local station News Channel 3 reports.

On May 12, 2017, at 9 a.m., the gray 2010 GMC Terrain with California license number 6MIG265 that Moran was driving was found abandoned alongside an interstate in Beaumont, the sheriff’s office says in the release.

After the couple vanished, their families held out hope that they would one day be found.

On Dec. 31, 2019, Reynoso's mother, Mayra Torres, wrote on Facebook, "You are so missed,” the Palm Springs Desert Sun reports. “Wherever you are just know we are waiting for you. To the moon and back forever and ever!!! Come home!!! 2020 is the year!”

Fregoso and Ruiz are being held without bail.

Rios is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, the Palm Springs Desert Sun reports.

They have not yet entered pleas.