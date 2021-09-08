Juan Guizar-Gutierrez and Maricela Honorato died after a shooting near the historic Bembridge House in Long Beach, California

Calif. Couple Fatally Shot Over Possible Parking Spot Dispute: 'It's So Unfair,' Says Daughter

A husband and wife are dead after they were fatally shot in what their family believes was a dispute over a parking space.

Juan Guizar-Gutierrez, 39, and Maricela Honorato, 44, were killed in a shooting on Saturday near the historic Bembridge House in Long Beach, California, according to a news release from the city's police department.

Officers were called to the scene around 7:50 p.m. local time on a report about a fight in the area. Upon arrival, they found Guizar-Gutierrez on the sidewalk suffering from several gunshot wounds, while Honorato was on the street with a single gunshot wound to her upper body, police said.

Despite officers performing life-saving measures on the couple, Guizar-Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. Honorato was transported to a local hospital, where she also succumbed to her injuries.

Family members told FOX11 Los Angeles that Guizar-Gutierrez was trying to park his car when two men in another car drove up behind him and started yelling and honking. Guizar-Gutierrez reportedly exchanged words with the men before one of them pulled out a gun.

One of Hororato's three daughters, Marie Honorato, told the outlet that she was nearby and heard gunfire. She said that her mother "was still half alive" when she arrived on the scene.

"I tried my best telling her to hold on and that I loved her," she said.

Marie's sister, Tania Honorato, added, "It's so unfair how two lives are taken over an argument. Over a parking spot."

Brandon Fahey, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Department, tells PEOPLE on Tuesday that "it is unknown if the shooting is connected with a parking-related incident."

An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Suspect information is unknown at this time.

Police have asked those with information regarding the incident to contact homicide detectives at (562) 570-7244 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-222-TIPS.