Calif. Couple Arrested in Road Rage Fatal Shooting of 6-Year-Old Boy

Authorities say charges are pending against Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, in connection with the May 21 death of Aiden Leos, who was riding to school with his mother

A California couple is under arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy riding to school with his mother in what authorities have said was a road rage incident.

The arrests Sunday night of Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, at their Costa Mesa home were confirmed by California Highway Patrol, reports NBC Los Angeles.

Both are being held in Orange County jail on $1 million bond each, PEOPLE confirms through online jail records.

Charges for the pair are pending. "We'll be, and we are as we speak, executing search warrants to get additional evidence that we're going to, and want to, collect," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer told reporters Sunday night, reports CBS Los Angeles. "And we're putting this case together. I feel very, very good about the case."

Aiden Leos Aiden Leos | Credit: GOFUNDME

The arrests occurred one day after a memorial service for the victim, Aiden Leos.

The boy was riding in the backseat of his mother's car on his way to kindergarten around 8 a.m. May 21 when a suspect opened fire into the vehicle on the 55 Freeway in the city of Orange, according to California Highway Patrol.

Aiden Leos Aiden Leos, at center | Credit: GOFUNDME

Joanna Cloonan, Aiden's mother, said in an interview with Good Morning America that she was driving northbound in the carpool lane when a white sedan abruptly cut her off.

Relatives told KTLA that Cloonan made a gesture at the car. A few moments later, the other vehicle — which was occupied by a female driver and a male passenger — pulled behind Cloonan's car and an occupant fired at the back of it.

"As I started to merge away from them, I heard a really loud noise," Cloonan told GMA. "And my son said, 'Ow,' and I had to pull over. And he got shot."

Aiden was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At the memorial service, Cloonan said of him, "You loved to play with toys for hours. You would create a whole world with characters within your vivid imagination," reports NBC Los Angeles.

She added: "Violence is an unacceptable way to settle our differences and because of this my son lost his life."

The boy's 15-year-old sister, Alexis Cloonan, said: "I think of all the memories we shared together, all the times we laughed and smiled, all the times he comforted me when I was sad." She added: "My brother was an example of God's gift to the world. What we should try to be like."

A GoFundMe campaign on behalf of the family had raised more than $340,000 by Monday morning.

"The mother, father and sister of Aiden want to express their appreciation for your loving support [and] while their lives are shattered in a million pieces they are strengthened knowing the world is wrapping their arms around them!" Alexis Cloonan's grandmother, Carla Lacy, wrote on the site.

Attorneys for Eriz and Lee were not immediately identified, and they have not yet entered any plea because charges have not been filed.