2 California Sheriff's Deputies from Same Department Killed in Separate Incidents Within 2 Weeks

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, located in Southern California, is reeling following the death of two of its deputies — Darnell Calhoun and Isaiah Cordero — who were killed in separate incidents less than two weeks apart.

Calhoun was killed in the line of duty on Friday at the age of 30, according to a Riverside County Sheriff press release. He had been responding to a domestic violence call at a residence on the 18000 block of Hilldale Lane in Lake Elsinore, according to CNN. As he approached the site, a suspect opened fire, shooting him.

A second deputy arrived on the scene and engaged with the suspect in a gun battle, which left the suspect in the hospital in critical condition, a press release stated. Calhoun was also transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco said in a press conference on Friday that Calhoun leaves behind a wife and an unborn child.

"He was a husband, a son. He would've been a dad," Bianco said, per CNN. "There is not one person with one negative thing to say about him. He was the most cheerful, the most positive, the most good, wholesome man you could imagine."

Calhoun spent two years working for the San Diego Police Department before joining the Riverside County Sheriff's Office in 2022.

"I shouldn't be here tonight having to do this again," Bianco also said in the press conference, referring to the death of another deputy just a week before. "We are sadly in a time where there is a growing population that has absolutely zero respect for other people. They have zero respect for authority. They have zero respect for law enforcement."

Riverside County deputy Cordero, 32, was fatally shot on Dec. 29 while doing traffic enforcement in Jurupa Valley, located east of Los Angeles.

According to the Associated Press, Cordero pulled over a truck at the traffic stop and when he approached, the vehicle's owner, 44-year-old William Shae McKay, shot him.

Police then chased McKay along freeways in two counties before his truck crashed, and he was killed in a shootout with officers, authorities told the publication.

The two deaths mark the first time in nearly 20 years that a Riverside County sheriff's deputy was killed in the line of duty, Bianco said, per AP. The last time a deputy was killed was in 2003.