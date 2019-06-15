At Least 1 Dead and 3 Injured, Including an Off-Duty Officer, in Calif. Costco Shooting

Image zoom

At least one person is dead after a gunman opened fire in a Corona, California, Costco on Friday night, with three more suffering injuries, according to reports.

A man witnesses described to KCAL as having a mohawk haircut was seen arguing with another Costco customer near the freezer section, where he pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The man responsible for the fatal shooting was apprehended with injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital by authorities, police report.

Three others were injured, including one off-duty police officer from another department, according to the Los Angeles Times. Their conditions were unknown as of Saturday, police said.

Witnesses described the chaotic moment when they heard the gunshots, with Christina Colis telling the Riverside Press-Enterprise that she heard at least six to seven shots and hid inside a refrigerated produce backroom alongside other Costco shoppers and employees.

Another shopper, Will Lungo, was with his wife inside Costco when he heard what he first thought was someone dropping a bottle of wine.

“I thought maybe someone dropped a bottle of wine, but then I kept hearing shots,” Lungo, 45, told the Press-Enterprise. “An employee came in and helped us out through the emergency exit.”

The victims’ identities have yet to be released, with the fatal shooting victim’s identity being withheld until the Riverside County coroner’s office notifies the family.

Authorities said shoppers and employees rushed out of the store’s exits once the gunshots were heard, with witnesses reporting over 100 people fleeing the store.