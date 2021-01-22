Most of David Michelson's alleged victims were Spanish-speaking women between the ages of 20 and 50

A California cosmetic surgeon was charged this week with sexually assaulting more than a dozen patients at his clinic.

David Michelson, 73, is accused of 22 felony counts for allegedly sexually assaulting 14 victims at his Oxnard medical practice between 2011 and 2019.

Michelson was initially charged in August with 15 counts of sexual assault for assaulting a female patient, who contacted police about the alleged incident in Nov. 2019. The alleged victim said she was assaulted during a medical exam at his Michelson Cosmetic Surgery office, KEYT reports.

Other alleged victims came forward after news of his arrest. Most of the alleged victims were Spanish speaking women between the ages of 20 and 50, who lived in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

"There were multiple interviews of potential additional victims," Ventura County Senior Deputy District Attorney Erik Nasarenko tells PEOPLE. "The 14 we identified we did so because the crimes occurred within the statute of limitations and we believed on the basis of those interviews that crimes had occurred and we could prove them."

Michelson has plead not guilty to all of the charges. His attorney could not be reached for comment.

An early disposition conference is scheduled on Feb. 17 in Ventura County Superior Court.

As a condition of bail, Michelson was forced to surrender his medical license through Jan. 20, 2022.