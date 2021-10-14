Black Construction Worker Is Shot 7 Times in Unprovoked Attack, Police Investigate Hate Crime

Authorities in Stockton, Calif., are investigating the shooting last week of a 45-year-old Black man as a possible hate crime, PEOPLE confirms.

Bobby Gayle, a cement mason and father of five, was shot seven times just before 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 in a seemingly unprovoked attack, according to a statement from investigators.

Relatives told KCRA that two of the bullets struck him in the face. All of the bullets missed major arteries and organs.

Gayle is said to be in stable condition, and is on the long road to recovery.

Police dispatched to the scene arrived to find that Gayle "had been shot multiple times," the statement says.

"The description of the shooter is a short, white male, in his thirties, wearing a dark-colored jacket and jeans," reads the statement. "The shooter's vehicle is described as a late model Chevrolet Silverado extended cab truck with aftermarket chrome-colored wheels and tint on the back three windows."

Gayle was shot shortly after leaving a construction site, according to his family.

After he was shot, Gayle managed to call his brother, Marlon Gayle, and left him a voicemail, asking for his prayers.

Marlon Gayle told KCRA the shooter's vehicle nearly ran over his brother.

"My brother threw his hands up, [and] was like, 'Hey, man, slow down. What's going on, like slow down,'" Marlon explained. "The guy got out his truck, parked his truck, got out, and he started saying the 'n' word and just started shooting."

Marlon said family members are turning to their faith during this painful time.

"We believe in love," he said. "We believe in forgiveness, but at the same time, white supremacy, hatred, bigotry, and all of that — we stand against that."

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.