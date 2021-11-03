Leilani Beauchamp's remains were found in Monterey County on Oct. 31

Calif. College Student Killed, 3 Arrested in Possible 'Love Triangle Situation' Gone Wrong

A pair of siblings and a member of the U.S. Air Force were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a California woman after a Halloween party.

Jessica Quintanilla, 21, was charged Tuesday with murder in connection with the death of 19-year-old college student Leilani Beauchamp. Her brother Marco Quintanilla, 27, is charged with accessory to murder and violating parole associated with a felony conviction for attempted murder.

The siblings are scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 4, CBS13 reports.

Travis Air Force Base Airman Juan Parra-Peralta, 20, was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder but has yet to be charged.

He was released on $25,000 bail, according to CBS13.

Authorities believe Jessica Quintanilla fatally shot Beauchamp at Parra-Peralta's Fairfield home.

"It looks like it could be a love triangle situation, but it's still being actively investigated," said Chief Deputy District Attorney Paul Sequeira, KCRA reports.

A roommate, who was not at the home during the shooting, told KCRA that Jessica Quintanilla was dating Parra-Peralta.

Beauchamp was last seen leaving a Halloween Party in Sacramento with Parra-Peralta and another airman in the early morning hours of Oct. 30, according to KCRA.

Beauchamp's grandmother Monica Beauchamp told CBS13 that her granddaughter knew Parra-Peralta and had been to his home previously.

"She didn't leave a party with people she didn't know," she said.

Beauchamp was reported missing the evening of Oct. 30. Her remains were found the following day, Oct. 31, in Monterey County.

"It's just beyond what I expect from humanity," Monica Beauchamp said, CBS13. "What Leilani deserves, she did not deserve for her life to end this way."

It is unclear if the suspects have retained attorneys.