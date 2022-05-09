3 Calif. Children Found Dead After Neighbors Hear Screaming; Mom and Teenage Son Arrested

Angela Dawn Flores, 38, and her teenage son, whose name has not been released, were arrested and booked on suspicion of murder

Police in California have arrested a mother and her teenage son in connection with the deaths of three of the mother's other children.

Angela Dawn Flores, 38, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder. Her teenage son, whose name has not been released, was also arrested in connection with the case.

According to a charging affidavit obtained by Fox LA, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to Flores' home after multiple neighbors called 911 and reported hearing screaming.

The Los Angeles Times reports that neighbors heard a loud disturbance on Saturday night. Prisila Canales, who lives two houses away from Flores, told the paper that she heard Flores screaming, "My family is abusing me." Neighbors called 911 early on Sunday morning.

When officers arrived shortly after 7:40 a.m., they discovered the bodies of three children: a 12-year-old girl and 8-year-old twin boys. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead. Police say that it appeared that they had been killed several hours earlier.

Authorities have not released a cause of death for any of the victims.

Police quickly arrested Flores at the scene. On Monday, they also arrested Flores' teenage son, according to Fox LA. Authorities have not released the teen's name because he's a minor, and they have not announced charges against him.

PEOPLE confirms that Flores was booked on suspicion of three counts of murder. She has not yet entered a plea. She remains in jail on a $6 million bond. Online records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.