'Two Peas in One Pod': Brothers Who 'Did Everything Together' Are Killed, Suspect Arrested

An Indio, Calif., man has been arrested for the alleged murders of two brothers who "did everything together," multiple outlets report.

Local police arrested Luis Armenta, 21, in connection with the killings of Abelardo Zuniga, 21, and Cesar "CJ" Zuniga, 18. The brothers' bodies were found in a burned car on an unpaved service road in the Indio, Calif. desert on the morning of December 2nd.

The motive for the alleged slayings remains unclear. "Something developed between them that, unfortunately, cost them their lives," Indio Police Department spokesperson Benjamin Guitron said, per KESQ.

The men's grieving mother, Laura Zuniga, is eager for justice, telling KESQ she found their burnt vehicle after texting and calling them all night.

"They were great kids, they were born and raised here in the Coachella Valley," their aunt, Erica Ramirez, told reporters in Indio. "[Abelardo] was always joking around, smiling," she said, while Cesar "loved to dance, sing, play the guitar."

"We want people with information to come forward. This is going to take the community, take a village, to get some answers," said Ramirez said.

Luis Alonzo Armenta. Larson Justice Center

In a GoFundMe created for the two men, Ramirez wrote, "Abelardo born July 7th, 2001 and Cesar born February 28th, 2004 took their last ride together and began their journey into heaven."

She described the brothers as "two peas in one pod," writing, "Since little boys they did everything together."

Armenta stands charged with two counts of murder, arson, and other special circumstances, various outlets report.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, and is currently being held without bail. Information about his attorney was not available at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Ryan Kitchens at 760-391-4181 or Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-341-7867 (STOP).