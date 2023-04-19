Boy, 10, Dies After Getting into Fight with Another Kid at Calif. Trampoline Park

Police are investigating what led to a 10-year-old boy's death inside a trampoline park this week in California.

Investigators say the boy, Anthony Duran, collapsed last Thursday night after he got into a fight with another child while they were playing basketball and that the other child ran away afterward.

The altercation took place at the Rockin' Jump Trampoline Park in Merced, Calif., about 100 miles east of San Jose. The Merced Police Department said Anthony was transported to a local hospital, "but unfortunately did not survive."

Police said the altercation between the two kids was caught on the trampoline park's security camera and that investigators are "reviewing this incident with the Merced County District Attorney to determine if charges will be filed."

Police said they've been in contact with the other child's parents and interviewed 35 witnesses at the scene.

Anthony Duran. Facebook

Family members and friends wearing "Justice for Anthony Duran" shirts with the boy's image on them spoke with reporters this week outside of the business where Duran died.

"He played football. He was in boxing. He just finished basketball. He had no health problems," family friend Nellie Barragan told local WMBF news. "That's what they're saying is that maybe it was a medical condition. It was not."

Family members told local Fox26 News they have yet to review security footage of the altercation and that they're frustrated police haven't taken quicker action.

"He's gone, and he's not coming back. Why? Why are they taking this long to do something? Why was there 10 police officers here the day of the incident and supposedly it was a medical issue," Duran's aunt Angela Reyes told the outlet.

The department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for an update on Wednesday about whether charges had been filed in Duran's death and if a cause of death has been determined. As of Tuesday, the department said the Merced County Coroner's Office would be performing an autopsy.