California Boy, 6, Fatally Shot in Apparent Road Rage Incident

A 6-year-old California boy was fatally shot on Friday morning during an apparent road rage incident.

Police responded to the scene of the shooting on the 55 Freeway in Orange, Calif., around 8 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

The victim — who was not identified — was sitting in the backseat of a Chevrolet sedan while his mother drove northbound, CHP Officer Florentino Olivera said during a news conference.

Olivera did not provide details on what led up to the shooting, but described the situation as an "isolated road-rage incident."

The boy was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Details on how many shots were fired and what injuries the child sustained were not immediately available.

One couple who was driving by told KCAL9 that they stopped when they saw the boy's mother pull over on the side of the freeway.

"She was hysterical obviously, 'My baby, my baby,' and we didn't know what happened right away, it took a bit to figure that her son got shot," Reyes Valdvia said.

The mother also briefly described the shooting to the couple, they said.

"She was driving, another car, I guess, passed her up, and as she changed lanes they went behind her, basically they shot into the back of the car, and they hit her son," Valdvia told the news station.

At this time, authorities said they have not identified a suspect in the shooting. However, the shooter was said to be driving a white sedan.

California Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident. Officials said parts of the freeway would likely be shut down into the evening hours as officers search the area for evidence.