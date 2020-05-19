Sebastian Falcon was in the backseat when a dark-colored, four-door sedan pulled up and someone fired a handgun

'Loving' Calif. Boy, 10, Is Fatally Shot in Car-to-Car Shooting — and Police Don't Know Why

Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect or suspects in the fatal car-to-car shooting of a 10-year-old boy on Sunday.

Sebastian Falcon was in the backseat with his younger brother when a dark-colored, four-door sedan pulled up and someone fired a handgun, striking the boy in the stomach, at about 9:45 p.m. The boy was taken to Emanate Health Queen of the Valley Hospital and then to Los Angeles County USC Medical Center where he died, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Police have not released a potential motive for the shooting.

Sebastian and his family had been at his uncle’s house prior to the shooting.

“He was just in my house yesterday. They had left, and then this happened a few hours after they left my home,” the boy’s uncle Jose Campos told KTLA. “Who would do such a thing? To harm a child?”

A GoFundMe account set up by Campos described Sebastian as a “bright normal 10-year-old loving boy with lots of energy and loved dogs.”

