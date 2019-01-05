3 Dead, 4 Injured in Shooting at California Bowling Alley: Police

Just before midnight on Friday, three people were killed during a shooting at a bowling alley in Southern California, PEOPLE has confirmed.

At approximately 11:54 p.m., officers from the Torrance Police Department responded to the Gable House Bowl “regarding shots fired at the location,” according to a Torrance Police Department statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Upon arrival, our officers discovered multiple subjects with gunshot wounds inside the location. We had two male subjects that were transported to local hospitals for their injuries. Two additional males were injured, however, they offered to seek their own medical attention,” the statement continued. “Unfortunately, three male subjects succumbed to injuries and were pronounced [dead] at the scene.”

Although police have yet to identify the victims, pending notification of next of kin as well as confirmation by investigators, there have been no reports that any of the victims were employees of the bowling alley.

Torrance police are currently investigating the shooting and working to identify the suspect.

The Gable House Bowl, which also features laser tag, is open until 3 a.m. on Fridays, according to its website.

Police have yet to release information about what led to the shooting, but witnesses reported that the shooting occurred after a fight broke out, the Associated Press reported.

Wes Hamad, 29, told the AP that he saw a “huge fight,” which lasted for around 5 minutes, while he was visiting the bowling alley with his 13-year-old niece and cousin.

“I grabbed my niece and started running toward the far end of the bowling alley,” he told the AP. “As we were running, we heard 15 shots.”

Another witness shared that during the chaos, “bowlers were diving under the benches” to avoid being hit by bullets, according to CNN.

Following news of the deadly shooting, California Sen. Kamala Harris mourned the loss of life, while advocating to “do more to address gun violence.”

“My heart breaks for the victims of the shooting in Torrance and their loved ones,” Harris wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you to the law enforcement & first responders on the scene,” she added. “We must do more to address gun violence. Americans should be able to go to a bowling alley and be safe.”