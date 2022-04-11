'Highly Concerning': Calif. Biology Teacher Allegedly Molested 7 Students, Shared Graphic Photos 

Authorities said the case against Anessa Paige Gower involves seven minors

A former biology teacher has been accused of child molestation in California, where she is facing 29 individual criminal counts, PEOPLE confirms.

The Contra Costa District Attorney on Friday issued a statement on the allegations made against Anessa Paige Gower, a former teacher at Making Waves Academy in Richmond.

The charter school has over 1,100 students in grades 5 through 12.

Gower, according to the statement, "allegedly engaged in numerous acts of a sexual nature with minors" between 2021 and 2022.

Authorities said the case involves seven minors. The alleged victims' ages and genders were not disclosed.

"Investigators took statements from the victims and witnesses about a number of incidents involving sex acts with minors, inappropriate touching, and sharing sexually graphic photos over online platforms," the statement explains.

Gower was arrested by Richmond Police on Wednesday at Sacramento International Airport.

She was arrested upon returning to California from a Hawaii vacation.

Gower is being held on $2 million bond, and has yet to enter pleas to the charges against her, which include statutory rape, lewd acts with a child under the age of 14, sending harmful matter to seduce a child, and more than two dozen counts of child molestation.

Information on her lawyer was not available Monday.

Alton Nelson, the CEO at Making Waves Academy, told KRON4 the allegations came to light "during the course of an investigation" conducted by the school.

After determining Gower had violated school policy, "we learned of additional highly concerning allegations involving that teacher's conduct."

Added Nelson: "We immediately shared that information with authorities who are reviewing the matter. That teacher is no longer employed by Making Waves Academy and we have reached out to parents, students and faculty to provide support where it might be needed. There is nothing more important than the health, safety and well-being of our students."