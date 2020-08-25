Seth Smith, a third year UC Berkeley student studying history and economics, was found with a gunshot wound to the head

'Brilliant, Kind and Loved' UC Berkeley Student Was Fatally Shot in June, Suspect Just Arrested

A 60-year-old California man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a UC Berkeley student who was out for an evening walk.

Tony Lorenzo Walker is also facing charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a loaded firearm on one’s person in a city and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person in the June death of 19-year-old Seth Smith.

Smith, a graduate of Cosumnes Oaks High School in the Sacramento area and a third year UC Berkeley student studying history and economics, was found with a gunshot wound to the head by a passerby on the sidewalk about a mile from his Berkeley apartment at about 11:30 p.m. on June 15.

Berkeley police later announced a $50,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Walker was arrested Aug. 20 around 1:20 p.m. outside his home.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear.

A GoFundMe page was established to set up a scholarship fund so students “with his qualities can move forward in his name.”

“He was brilliant, kind and loved,” the post states.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Walker has had prior convictions for burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

Walker, who is being held without bail in Alameda County Jail, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. He has yet to enter a plea.