At least 12 people were killed after a gunman opened fire late Wednesday in a Southern California bar that was hosting a college night, according to multiple news outlets.

Shots were first reported about 11:20 p.m. at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, west of Los Angeles, a Ventura County sheriff’s spokesman reportedly said. (Sheriff’s officials could not immediately be reached by PEOPLE.)

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

The shooter also died in the assault, though it was not immediately clear how.

Approximately 10 others were wounded, the Associated Press reports.

The exact number of casualties was not clear: The AP reported that 13 people had been killed; ABC News and CNN, 12. Other details about the shooting were not immediately available.

“It’s a horrific scene in there,” Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said, according to CNN. “There is blood everywhere and the suspect is part of that, and I didn’t want to get that close and disturb the scene and possibly disturb the investigation.”

A gunman in all-black sprung his assault on a bar full of hundreds of people, firing indiscriminately and sowing further chaos with smoke grenades, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Authorities arrived at the scene by 11:26 p.m., according to the Times.

“It’s part of the horrors that are happening in our country and everywhere,” Sheriff Dean said, according to the Times, referring to the mass shootings that are endemic to American life.

“I think it’s impossible to put any logic or sense to the senseless,” he continued. “This community in my 41 years had never experienced anything like this.”

The scene at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, where a gunman opened fire Wednesday night Mark J Terrill/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The scene at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, where a gunman opened fire Wednesday night Mark J Terrill/AP/REX/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday morning that he had been briefed about the “terrible” shooting and said 13 people had been killed. He lauded the work of first responders.

Among the dead was a local sheriff’s sergeant responding to the scene, according to ABC News and the AP: Ron Helus was shot after going into the bar and died at the hospital.

The bar was hosting a “College Country Night” on Wednesday, according to the AP and CNN. The network described Borderline as a popular spot for local college students.

“[It’s] just a place you go to hang out with friends, just have fun as young adults,” witness Holden Harrah told CNN.

And then, on Wednesday: violence erupted.

“A gentleman, who walked in through the front door, shot the girl that was right behind the counter,” Harrah said.

The scene at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, where a gunman opened fire Wednesday night MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The scene at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, where a gunman opened fire Wednesday night MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Nineteen-year-old Erika Sigman told the Times that the Borderline Bar was one of her hangouts — a familiarity now warped by the bloodshed.

“I’m a Thousand Oaks resident,” she said. “This is a safe place. My parents let me go here. This is a trusted place. … To know that this happened in my safe place is a very, very scary thing.”

Outside the bar stood Savannah Stafseth, who had been cut on her arms. She was crying.

“There are no words. Those are my people,” she told the Times. “It’s just not fair. It’s not fair.”

This is a breaking news story. Please return for updates.