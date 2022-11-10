California Baby Allegedly Killed in Drive-By Shooting as Mom Pushed His Stroller, Shooter at Large

Authorities are searching for the suspect or suspects involved in an alleged drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a California infant.

According to police, 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby was fatally shot while his mother and her boyfriend pushed him in his stroller on the streets of Merced, Calif., Wednesday afternoon, a news release reads.

Citing surveillance footage obtained by KFSN-TV, the outlet reports following the shooting, the baby's mother could be seen grabbing him from the stroller, crying for help, and screaming, "they killed my baby."

The mother and baby Darius retreated to a nearby McDonalds where he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Speaking with the station, Darius' aunt said, in part, he was "always a cheerful baby. Always smiling and laughing. He didn't deserve to go like this, especially this soon. He was just starting to enjoy food and being mobile."

The investigation remains ongoing, and no suspects have been identified.

A motive in the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Kalvin Haygood at (209) 385-6998 or at haygoodk@cityofmerced.org, or Detective Steven Odom at (209) 388-7814 or at odoms@cityofmerced.org.