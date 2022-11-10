California Baby Allegedly Killed in Drive-By Shooting as Mom Pushed His Stroller, Shooter at Large

According to police, 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby was fatally shot as his mother and her boyfriend pushed him in his stroller

By
Published on November 10, 2022 04:10 PM
Darius King Grigsby
Darius King Grigsby. Photo: Mercred Police Department

Authorities are searching for the suspect or suspects involved in an alleged drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a California infant.

According to police, 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby was fatally shot while his mother and her boyfriend pushed him in his stroller on the streets of Merced, Calif., Wednesday afternoon, a news release reads.

Citing surveillance footage obtained by KFSN-TV, the outlet reports following the shooting, the baby's mother could be seen grabbing him from the stroller, crying for help, and screaming, "they killed my baby."

The mother and baby Darius retreated to a nearby McDonalds where he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Speaking with the station, Darius' aunt said, in part, he was "always a cheerful baby. Always smiling and laughing. He didn't deserve to go like this, especially this soon. He was just starting to enjoy food and being mobile."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no suspects have been identified.

A motive in the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Kalvin Haygood at (209) 385-6998 or at haygoodk@cityofmerced.org, or Detective Steven Odom at (209) 388-7814 or at odoms@cityofmerced.org.

Related Articles
Jared Leisek from Adventures With Purpose
Founder of Adventures with Purpose Search & Rescue Team Accused of Raping 9-Year-Old Girl
Taylor Rene Parker and Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock
Killer Sentenced to Death for Stabbing Pregnant Woman 100 Times, Trying to Steal Her Baby
Alfredo & Jose Linares, Inseparable Brothers Killed as They Headed to Work After Grabbing Donut from Store They Ate at for 20 Years
Inseparable Brothers Killed in Crash After Getting Breakfast at Donut Shop They Visited for Decades
Surveillance image showing the suspect walking; Natasha Latour was attacked and survived the Stockton shooter on April 16, 2021 at 3:30am on the corner of Park and Union in Stockton where she was sleeping in a tent
How Police in Stockton, Calif., Caught an Alleged Serial Killer In the Act: 'He Was On a Mission to Kill'
Obama Family, from left: Michelle, Sasha, Barack, Malia, posted on Michelle's Twitter for Thanksgiving 2019
Michelle Obama Reveals Who's Most Active on the Family Group Text and Opens Up About Sasha and Malia Adulting
police save baby with RSV
Kansas City Officers Save Month-Old Baby with RSV Who Stopped Breathing: 'a Scary Moment'
Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a Powerball bonus check outside Joe's Service Center that sold the winning Powerball ticket of 2.04 billion U.S. dollars in Altadena, California, the United States, on Nov. 8, 2022.
Grandfather of 10 Who Sold $2 Billion Powerball Ticket Gets $1 Million Prize: 'We Are Excited'
Jaguar cub abandoned at sanctuary Full credit line – San Diego’s Lions Tigers & Bears
'Filthy' Jaguar Cub Abandoned Outside California Sanctuary Is Thriving and Happy a Year Later
Draymond Green Throwing Bones
Draymond Green Says 'Shame on You' to Fans Who Think They Know Him from Just Watching Basketball
Willie Tate, killed while performing his job at Giant Grocery store in Oxon Hill, MD
'Amazing and Loving Husband' Working as Security Guard Is Killed by Shoplifter
Dog meets humpback whale
Skipper the Australian Shepherd Becomes Fast Friends with Humpback During Whale Watching Trip
Florida Mom Shot to Death, Betsy Robles
Florida Mom Was Shot to Death Next to 2 Kids While They Slept, Suspect at Large
Greater Sudbury Police say a tragic incident in Coniston on Oct. 30, 2022, was a murder-suicide. Deceased are Brian and Janet Desormeaux and their teenage son, Ashton. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=4130002880382509&set=a.513528768696623. Brian Desormeaux/Facebook
17-Year-Old Fatally Shoots His Parents Before Turning Gun on Himself
Powerball
'One Lucky Ticket' in California Wins Record $2.04B Powerball Jackpot, Officials Say
D’Asia Johnson
Ex-Boyfriend Accused of Murdering, Dismembering New York Woman and Stuffing Remains in Suitcase
Cornell University
Cornell Suspends Fraternity Activities While Investigating Sexual Assault, Drugged Drinks