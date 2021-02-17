Calif. Assistant Principal Accused of Repeatedly Sexually Abusing Girl When She Was 7 and 8

An assistant principal at a California high school is accused of repeatedly molesting a young girl for two years.

Oak Hills High School Assistant Principal Matthew Lin Johnson, 42, was arrested last week and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a minor, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Office.

The alleged victim, now 10, told police Johnson had repeatedly molested her for two years when she was seven and eight years old.

Johnson was taken into custody three days after investigators learned of the allegations.

A police spokesperson told KTLA, "the suspect is known to the victim, it was not a stranger situation."

Hesperia Unified School District officials have placed Johnson on leave and have also prohibited him from returning to school grounds. Assistant Superintendent Robert McCollum confirmed with the Victorville Daily Press that the district had been notified of the 42-year-old's arrest "on an issue unrelated to school or district operations."

Investigators have not found any evidence that indicates Johnson had inappropriate contact with his students. He is being held without bail in West Valley Detention Center. Attorney information was not available Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea.

Authorities urge anyone with additional information to contact Deputy Vanayes Quezada with the crimes against children detail of the specialized investigations division at (909) 387-3615. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463 or visit the WeTip website.