Calif. Woman Shames Man Who Allegedly Stole Package From Porch — and He Puts Package Back

A California woman stopped a group of porch thieves allegedly attempting to steal from a neighbor’s front porch — and caught the entire incident on camera.

“I don’t think so…go put that back, right now!” Glendale resident Shannon Brandon can be heard telling the suspect, who was allegedly carrying an Amazon package away from her neighbor’s porch in a video shared with KABC.

“Get out of our neighborhood now,” Brandon tells the alleged would-be thief.

The suspect returns the package to the neighbor’s home before being joined by a second man.

Brandon told KABC she was having breakfast with her 21-year-old son on Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. when a car parked in front of their home. A man and woman were in the front seat as two men exited from the backseat and reportedly began to visit various neighbors’ porches.

“They both had hoodies on,” Brandon told NBC Los Angeles.

That’s when her son began to record on his phone.

“I just reacted because I was so mad that somebody would just do that,” Brandon said. Brandon called the police, who canvassed the area. She wrote down the license plate of the car.

“I thought it was great, she just scared off these people,” James Farr-Jones, whose package was returned, said. “I thought it was really funny, honestly, that they came back and did it instead of running or dropping the package. It’s the best ending.”