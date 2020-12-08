The police's hunt for Gloria Hassemer's killer ended when they arrested and charged John Laroche with her brutal murder 25 years later

Calif. Woman Was Found Slain in 1995 Crime that 'Shook the Community' — and Suspect Was Arrested

On June 10, 1995, the body of Gloria Hassemer, a widowed mother of two, was found bludgeoned to death on the side of the Pajaro River in Watsonville, California.

The 41-year-old was last seen in nearby Santa Cruz at about 4 a.m., walking along Water Street near busy Ocean Street, because she didn't have her car, say police.

For years, investigators hunted for her killer.

On Thursday, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office announced that John Laroche, 63, of Turlock, was arrested in connection with her death.

Investigators found forensic evidence allegedly linking Laroche to her brutal murder, the Sheriff’s Office says in a release.

Laroche is charged with first-degree murder, battery with serious bodily injury, and violation of parole, according to online jail records.

“This murder shook our community back in 1995, and our detectives have been committed to making an arrest since,” Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said in a statement. “We’ve seen the heartbreak it’s brought to Gloria’s loved ones and we are proud to be taking this step towards justice.”

At the time of her death, Hassemer lived on White St. in Watsonville, The Pajaronian reported.

She was last seen walking in Santa Cruz in the early morning hours of June 10, 1995, after she had been released from the county jail on a drunk-driving charge, The Pajaronian reported.

She’d been arrested by Watsonville police at 9:45 p.m. on June 9 and released hours later, The Pajaronian reported.

She didn’t have her car because it had been impounded, deputies said at the time, The Pajaronian reported.

She “may have hitch-hiked a ride” back to Watsonville, the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office said in a previous statement.

Hassemer was 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighed 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, a blue and black shirt, green jeans, and white tennis shoes, the sheriff’s office said at the time.

Later that day, her body was found on the Pajaro River levee at the Highway 1 over-crossing, the Sheriff’s Office said.

After Hassemer was killed in 1995, authorities never stopped looking for the culprit.

On Nov. 18, the Sheriff’s Office put out a call for information about the case, to see “if anyone else may have seen or heard from her that day,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post, The Pajaronian reported.

“While homicides that have not been solved are often referred to as cold cases, this does not mean an investigation is over,” the post stated.

Hassemer’s loved ones expressed their gratitude to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department who helped track down Laroche.

“We greatly appreciate their hard work, dedication, and compassion they've shown to our family over the years,” the family wrote in a statement.

“There have been many detectives and others who've worked tirelessly and fought hard to help our family receive justice,” they wrote. “Over the past 25 years they've never given up; some have even volunteered their time.

“We are thankful for their commitment to see that our mother's case was reopened and able to bring us closer to justice after the arrest made yesterday."

Laroche has not entered a plea. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.