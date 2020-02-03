Calif. Woman, 39, Arrested in Connection with 2005 Murder of 17-Year-Old Boy

Candice Carter Antioch Police Department

A California woman has been arrested in connection with the 2005 shooting death of a teen.

Police in Antioch said 39-year-old Candice Carter was taken into custody on Jan. 30 on a high-risk arrest warrant in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Edgar Martinez.

“The Antioch Police Department credits advancements in technology and help from the community in solving this 15-year old murder,” the department said in a press release.

It is unclear if Carter has been charged with a crime related to the incident.

Martinez was in bed sleeping at 11:37 p.m. on March 27, 2005, when he was fatally shot in the chest. Police said the shooting was the result of an argument between Carter and a group of men she thought were gang members.

“After the argument, Carter and two other men returned to the area and fired the fatal shots into Martinez’s apartment,” the press release states. “It was determined that Martinez played no part in the initial argument with Carter.”

Police said more arrests are expected.