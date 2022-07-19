Calif. Woman Allegedly Impersonated a Nurse in Order to Abduct Newborn from Hospital Room

A woman posing as a nurse at a California hospital has been charged with felony kidnapping after allegedly trying to abduct a newborn baby from a patient's room.

A press release issued by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department claims 23-year-old Jesenea Miron entered the Riverside University Health System – Medical Center in Moreno Valley, Calif., Thursday morning.

Pretending to be a newly hired nurse, Miron "gained access to a medical unit where newborn infants were present," says the release.

The suspect allegedly "entered a patient's hospital room and identified herself as a nurse. While inside the patient's room, she attempted to take their newborn infant," the release reads.

She was confronted by hospital staff, who then notified authorities. Miron fled the scene without the newborn before deputies arrived, the Sheriff's Department says.

Investigators tracked Miron down to a home in Moreno Valley, where "additional items of evidentiary value were also located," per the release.

She was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center.

A statement from RUHS Medical Center, obtained by KTLA-TV, says the hospital is working with law enforcement to "investigate how the suspect accessed the patient's room and interacted with the family."

"Riverside University Health System – Medical Center has multiple layers of security to protect the safety and well-being of patients and staff, and we're thankful those systems and our vigilant staff were able to thwart this suspect," CEO Jennifer Cruikshank said to the station.

"Our security protocols have been reviewed and reinforced, and we have additional sheriff's deputies on campus. We are also working with the family to address their concerns and ensure their emotional well-being," she said.

Jail records show a judge set Miron's bail at $1 million.