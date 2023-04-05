Family of Teen Allegedly Shot Dead by School Safety Officer Receives $13M Settlement from Board

The family of Manuela "Mona" Rodriguez has reached a $13 million civil settlement in connection with the alleged killing of the 18-year-old mom by a school safety officer.

Attorneys and members of the family held a news conference on Tuesday to announce the multi-million dollar settlement with Long Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) over the September 27, 2021 shooting which was allegedly carried out by school safety officer Eddie F. Gonzalez.

The settlement concerns the civil lawsuit between the parents and the school district, which alleges excessive force, negligence and civil rights violations resulting from Gonzalez's alleged decision to fire his handgun into a vehicle containing Rodriguez after he witnessed her having an altercation with another teenage girl.

Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office stated in a release at the time that the gunshot wounded Rodriguez in the back of the head, leaving her brain dead. Tragically, the mom of one — whose son was then aged just 5 months — was transported to a local hospital but taken off life support a week later.

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty

After the shooting, Gonzalez was placed on administrative leave. He has since been fired by the school board and authorities have charged the former school safety officer with murder.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge in December 2021 and will face a preliminary court hearing on June 7, CNN reported.

On Tuesday, Rodriguez's brother, Omar Rodriguez, said the settlement — which is not an admission of guilt from either the officer or the school district — was "step one of accountability," reported NBC News.

Speaking at the news conference, he added "I'm really hoping that we get true justice. You know, my sister was robbed of that. We were robbed of our sister."

"I don't know how to go on, how I'm here, how to move on without my baby girl. She meant everything to me," Rodriguez's mother Manuela Sahagun added per NBC News. "All I want is justice – justice for my baby girl."

The family's attorney, Arnoldo Casillas, also stated that "This was a homicide," the outlet reported. "Anyone who sees the video and looks at it honestly sees it for what it is. He was not in danger. The car had gone by and there was no reason to shoot," he added.

LAPD cruiser. Getty

In a statement shared with local media, LBUSD stated: "The school district and its insurance carriers have been in negotiations on a settlement, but because we have not seen or ratified an agreement, we cannot discuss the details. Settlements like these include language that there is no admission of liability on the district's part."

The LBUSD did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.