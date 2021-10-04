California Teen Shot by School Safety Officer Being Taken Off of Life Support, Family Says

Manuela "Mona" Rodriguez is being taken off of life support after being shot by a school safety officer last week, her family said during an emotional press conference on Friday.

The 18-year-old was struck in the back of the head while she was in a car driving away from Millikan High School in Long Beach, California, on Sept. 27. The school safety officer who shot her has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation into the incident is underway.

"I just want justice for my sister — she didn't deserve this. Nobody deserves this. Honestly, I don't even wish death on the person who killed my sister. All I want is for him to see what justice feels like, because it's not fair," her brother, Oscar, said during the press conference, as released by Fox11 News.

Another one of Rodriguez's brothers, Iran, later shared that the family would be donating her organs.

"We just decided that what she would have wanted was to be a donor," he said, noting Friday that she would be taken off life support in the next 24 to 72 hours.

Also during the press conference, Luis Carillo, an attorney for the Rodriguez family, called for the officer involved to be arrested and charged the district attorney and attorney general to "arrest this criminal cop and charge him with murder or manslaughter."

According to KTLA-TV, police allege that Rodriguez was involved in a fight with a 15-year-old girl before the incident. She then got into the passenger seat of a car with Rafeul Chowdhury, her 20-year-old boyfriend who is the father of her 5-month-old son, as well as Chowdhury's 16-year-old brother.

Cellphone video appears to show the officer fire two shots at the car as it speeds away from the parking lot, nearly hitting him.

Chris Eftychiou, the public information director for the Long Beach Unified School District, told CNN that the safety officer was hired by the school on Jan. 10 and had "no disciplinary issues or complaints filed against him." Eftychiou added that Rodriguez was not enrolled as a student at Millikan High School, but was previously enrolled at a different school in the district.

On Thursday, Long Beach City Mayor Robert Garcia said in a tweet that the city was "heartbroken" by the tragic incident.

"The city is heartbroken over the horrific and tragic shooting of Mona Rodriguez by a Long Beach School District safety officer," he wrote. "We are praying for her family. While the officer was not a city employee, we are working with the LA County DA to investigate."