Calif. Teen Was Killed While Defending His Mom from Her Ex-Boyfriend, Who Gets 230 Years in Prison

A California man was sentenced to 230 years in prison for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s 16-year-old son.

Hileberto Valtierra, 37, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Angel Trejo in August. Valtierra was also convicted of second degree attempted murder for shooting Angel’s 20-year-old brother Esteban in the back and three counts of assault with a firearm.

The shooting occurred on Dec. 9, 2019, while the boys’ mother, Leticia Rodriguez-Alejo, was moving out of the San Joaquin apartment she shared with Valtierra, with the help of her two sons and brother.

Rodriguez-Alejo and Valtierra had recently split.

According to prosecutors, Valtierra began insulting Rodriguez-Alejo. Angel confronted him and asked him to stop disrespecting his mother but Valtierra ignored him.

Angel's brother Esteban stepped in and began wrestling with Valtierra.

At one point, Valtierra’s niece handed him a gun and he pointed it at Rodriguez-Alejo, her daughter and uncle.

Valtierra allegedly shot towards Angel’s uncle and then fired three shots at Angel, hitting him in the left shoulder, right thigh and head. Esteban was hit twice, including once in his back as he tried to run away.

Valtierra fled the scene and tossed the gun into a field before he was arrested the next morning at his cousin’s house in Salinas.

During his trial, Valtierra claimed it was Angel’s uncle who had fatally shot the teen. He also claimed that the shooting of Esteban had been in self-defense.