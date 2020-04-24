Calif. Teen Was Found Killed, Partially Nude on Roadside in 1981 — and Police Finally Have Suspect

Image zoom Sacramento Police Department

It’s been nearly 40 years since the body of a 17-year-old girl was found on the side of a California road, but DNA technology has finally given police a suspect.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Jan. 15, 1981, a witness discovered the partially nude body of Mary London on a rural stretch of road in North Sacramento, local station FOX40 reports. She was a high school sophomore and, according to her family, she was developmentally disabled.

“[S]he was stabbed multiple times and died as a result of her injuries,” police wrote in a post on its official Facebook page.

The Sacramento Police Department refused to give up on the case, despite it being cold for decades, and turned to investigative genetic genealogy as a tool to connect a suspect to the crime.

Vernon Parker was identified as the suspect, police stated on its site. However, Parker himself was murdered in 1982, more than a year after Mary’s death.

“Though this case won’t end with the suspect facing the justice system,” said police chief Daniel Hahn, “the decades of work by Sacramento Police Department Investigators, forensic personnel and the office of the Sacramento County District Attorney has resulted in what we hope will be closure for London’s family.”

London’s sister Esther Schneider was thankful for the news, she told local news station ABC10.

“They really did work very hard to find out who did it,” Schneider told the station. “Thank you for everybody who was on the case.”

The use of DNA technology has provided new leads in crimes that have remained cold for decades.

“Investigative Genetic Genealogy has revolutionized law enforcement’s ability to solve violent crime: to identify the guilty and exonerate the innocent,” DA Anne Marie Schubert said in a statement. “Mary London’s murder is yet another example of the passion and persistence of law enforcement and the use of innovative scientific techniques to bring justice to victims and their families.”