Norma Lopez' body was found in a grove of trees five days after she disappeared

Calif. Teen Was Kidnapped, Murdered While Walking to Friend's House, Killer Is Sentenced to Death

More than 10 years after a 17-year-old girl disappeared while walking home from summer school, her killer was sentenced to death on Friday, the Riverside County District Attorney’s office stated in a press release.

Last year, a jury found Jesse Torres, 44, guilty of one count of first-degree murder and confirmed a special circumstance of murder during the commission of a murder, in this case kidnapping, according to its statement. A judge confirmed the sentencing recommendation.

On July 15, 2010, Normal Lopez was walking from Valley View High School in Moreno Valley, Calif, to a friend’s house, but the teen never arrived, officials confirmed.

The community scoured the area looking for her after discovering her “school binder, purse and a broken earring,” the Press-Enterprise newspaper reported.

Five days later, her remains were found in a grove of trees about two miles away from where she disappeared, the paper reported at the time.

Torres lived in the same neighborhood as Lopez at the time of her disappearance, according to website patch.com. He was identified as the suspect and charged in 2011.

The Desert-Sun newspaper reported that Torres’ DNA played a vital role in his prosecution.

“He left his DNA all over her … pants, purse and earring,” Riverside County Deputy District Attorney Kevin Beecham told jurors, according to the paper. “It all points to the same person.”

At Friday’s hearing, Lopez’s sister read a letter written by their mother before the sentencing.

“I took Norma to school that day not knowing it was the last time I will ever see her again. That’s the day this nightmare started. Without Norma, my house was filled with pain and sadness,” she wrote.

“Everywhere in the house there was laughter and happiness. It was beautiful. But that all ended the day that Norma did not return home to us.”

Norma’s sister then told the judge: “They say that time heals everything, but it doesn’t. We just had to learn how to go on with our lives and live with the pain, even though it isn’t easy to do.”