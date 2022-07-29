Amanda Hubble pleaded no contest last month to one count of unlawful sexual intercourse and one count of oral copulation of a person under 18

Calif. Teacher Who Sexually Abused Minor Gets No Jail Time, Despite Victim's Mom's Request for Maximum Penalty

A former music teacher in Clovis, California has been sentenced to probation after pleading no contest to having sex with a 17-year-old student.

PEOPLE confirms that Amanda Hubble, 32, pleaded no contest last month to one count of unlawful sexual intercourse and one count of oral copulation of a person under 18. Both of the counts are felonies.

On Wednesday, Hubble was sentenced to two years of probation, and must register as a sex offender in the state of California for the next decade.

According to the Fresno Bee, Superior Court Judge Jonathan Skiles told Hubble that any feelings that she and the teen had for each other were "irrelevant" and that she violated her position of trust as a teacher and took advantage of him.

The victim's mother had requested that Hubble get the maximum sentence — more than three years and eight months in prison.

"We feel that words alone cannot put into context the detrimental effects this woman's decisions have had on ourselves, the siblings, the school district, our community, her own son and family, but most importantly, the victim himself," the mother wrote in a victim's impact statement read in court. "The physical and psychological effects by themselves are distressing, sadly apparent, and we fear long-lasting."

After the lighter sentence was handed down, the victim's mother declined further comment.

Hubble was arrested last December after someone reported an "inappropriate" relationship between Hubble and the teenager. At the time, she was a music teacher at Clovis High School. The sexual abuse did not happen in the classroom, and authorities said at the time that the sexual abuse had recently happened.