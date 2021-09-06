Krystal Jackson, 39, has been charged with four counts of rape and other felonies

Calif. Teacher Charged With Rape For Allegedly Having Sex with Student, 14, During Private Meetings

A Fresno-area teacher has been arrested and charged with rape and other felonies after authorities say that she repeatedly had sex with a 14-year-old student.

Krystal Jackson, 39, is a teacher at Mountain View Independent School in Reedley, California. According to a press release from the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began last Friday, when deputies received a tip about "Jackson engaging in continuous sexual abuse of a 14 year old boy."

"The investigation revealed that Jackson and the boy met at the Dunlap Leadership Academy," the press release alleges. "Over the course of an unspecified amount of time, Jackson had several one on one meetings with the student and sexual misconduct took place."

PEOPLE confirms through online arrest records that Jackson has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on four counts of rape, along with single counts of continuous sex abuse of a child, oral copulation with a child, lewd acts with a child, communicating with a child to commit a felony, and meeting with a child for lewd purposes.

Her bail is set at $215,000. She remains in custody. She has not yet entered a plea, and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.

The Kings Canyon Unified School District issued a statement to YourCentralValley.com, the website for the local CBS affiliate.

"Kings Canyon Unified School District administrators recently became aware of accusations regarding a Mountain View School teacher," the school district wrote. "District administrators are working diligently with law enforcement officials who are releasing details regarding their investigation. "

"The safety of students and staff members continues to be a top priority and the district will provide counseling and support services to any students or staff members in need," the statement continues. "The District cannot comment on confidential personnel matters."