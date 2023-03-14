California Senior Care Facility Faces Charges in Connection With 14 COVID-19 Deaths

Loren Bernard Shook, 72, Jason Michael Russo, 49, and Kimberly Cheryl Butrum, 67 were charged with 13 counts of elder endangerment and five counts of violation causing death

By Christine Pelisek
Published on March 14, 2023 04:27 PM
senior facility managers charged in covid related deaths
Photo: Google Maps

Three people working for a senior living facility in Los Angeles County have been charged in connection with a COVID outbreak that killed 13 residents and an employee in 2020.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Tuesday that Loren Bernard Shook, 72, Jason Michael Russo, 49, and Kimberly Cheryl Butrum, 67 — all managers at the Silverado Senior Living Management, Inc., — were charged with 13 counts of elder endangerment and five counts of violation causing death.

The Silverado Senior Living Management, Inc., which is based in Irvine, is also charged with elder endangerment and violation causing death.

"The investigation revealed that the Silverado management team was aware of the risks associated with admitting a new resident from a high-risk area and failed to follow the appropriate procedures to protect their employees and the vulnerable people in their care," Los Angeles County District Attorney Gascón said in a press release. "These careless decisions created conditions that needlessly exposed Silverado staff and its residents to serious injury and – tragically – death."

According to prosecutors, the outbreak occurred at Beverly Place in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles after the facility accepted a patient from New York City in the early days of the pandemic without testing the person for COVID-19 or placing the person in quarantine when they tested positive for the disease.

"The facility also allegedly failed to prohibit entry of individuals who had engaged in domestic or international travel within the last 14 days to areas where COVID cases have been confirmed," Gascón said. "As a result, there was an outbreak at Beverly Place where 14 people, ranging in age from 32 to 94, died. Forty-five employees and 60 residents also were infected and sickened by the virus."

Silverado couldn't be reached for comment. An arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. It is unclear if Shook, Russo or Butrum have retained attorneys to speak on their behalf.

