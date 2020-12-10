Calif. Parents Killed, 3 Children Seriously Injured in Alleged Hit-and-Run by Accused DUI Driver

The couple were pronounced dead at the scene and their children were transported to a hospital, where they remain in critical condition

Three young sisters are hospitalized and their parents dead after they were hit by an alleged drunk driver while on their way to see Christmas lights in California.

On Tuesday evening, parents Henry Saldana-Mejia, 27, and Gabriela Andrade, 28, both of Santa Ana, were driving with their three young daughters, ages 1, 3 and 5, when they were hit by an alleged drunk driver, according to KABC.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Grace Coleman, allegedly drove her Range Rover into the family's Nissan near an intersection in Newport Beach, according to a Newport Police spokesperson, NBC Los Angeles reports. Coleman is believed to have run a red light.

The couple were pronounced dead at the scene. Their children were transported to a hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

According to a GoFundMe page started by the victims' relatives, the family members were on their way to Newport to see holiday lights in their Christmas pajamas.

"We are saddened and devastated on the news that was given to us this morning," the GoFundMe organizer states.

Coleman was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, homicide with a traffic fatality and hit-and-run resulting in death, CBSLA reports. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she remains under police supervision.