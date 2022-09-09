Calif. Mother of 2 Killed in the Street, Man Believed to Be Her Ex-Boyfriend Is in Custody

A San Carlos, California, woman was reportedly beheaded outside of her home, and a man who is said to be her ex-boyfriend has been arrested.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office issued a news alert Thursday, stating that an "adult male" was in custody for a woman's murder.

Around 11:50 a.m. local time, witnesses "flagged down" officers near Magnolia and Laurel about "an assault in progress," police said in its release.

Officers immediately rushed to the scene and found a woman who had died. "Shortly thereafter, the suspect returned to the scene," the release continued, and was arrested for her murder.

The victim and suspect knew one another, and deputies say they believe it's "an isolated incident" and that "there is no outstanding threat to the community."

Authorities did not release the victim's identity.

Insiders told NBC Bay Area that the victim was beheaded with a sword.

During a news briefing, Lt. Eamonn Allen confirmed that the fatal stabbing occurred outside of the victim's home. Her two children were inside at the time, according to San Francisco's ABC 7.

"We can confirm that a stabbing instrument was used in the commission of the crime. That weapon is still outstanding," said Lt. Allen, per the outlet.

"Anytime someone loses their life it's certainly a tragedy," Lt. Allen said, according to ABC 7. "As far as the shocking nature of it, I do know that the deputies that first arrived on scene were a little beset by the scene. We are providing peer support, we are also providing support for the witnesses that were on scene as well, because there were several civilian witnesses."

The news station also obtained police records that state officers received calls about a woman's head being cut off with a sword. Child Protective Services (CPS) later took the girls, 7 and 1, away. A dog and two cats that were inside were also taken by the agency.

The victim and suspect, identified as Jose Solano Landaeta of Hayward, had been dating one another but she was granted a temporary restraining order against him earlier this year, according to ABC 7. It's not clear if Landaeta has hired a lawyer to comment.

Sources told KRON4 that the victim was 25.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Those with information on the incident are urged to call Detective Brandt at 650-333-8195 or email dbrandt@smcgov.org.