Calif. Mom Struck by Police Foam Bullet While Driving Near Protests Has Brain Injury: Lawsuit

Yasmine Morales says she was not taking part in the May 30 protest, but was driving to Target to get a birthday present for her son

A 26-year-old mother of two has filed a $10 million claim against the city of Los Angeles, alleging that she was shot in the face with a rubber bullet as she sat in her car near a large demonstration over the death of George Floyd. .

Yasmine Morales says she was not taking part in the May 30 protest, but was driving in her car near The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles. Her attorney tells KCAL 9 that she was heading to a Target to buy a birthday present for her son.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As she was driving, she had to stop at an intersection because of a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.

That's when Morales alleges that an officer intentionally shot at her. According to the claim obtained by the Los Angeles Daily News, an unidentified officer in a marked patrol car fired a rubber bullet through her open car window. Morales was hit in the forehead.

Morales’ lawyer, Neama Rahmani, tells the Daily News that the shooting was "willful officer misconduct” and that the officer “took deliberate aim and fired while she was driving her car. There’s no defense for that brutality.”

Rahmani told KCAL 9 that Morales may have suffered longterm or permanent injuries.

"Traumatic brain injury, dizziness, she’s unable to walk without the assistance of a walker, so it’s been pretty difficult for Ms. Morales," Rahmani tells the station. "She's a single mom just trying to make it just like the rest of us and obviously this has dramatically altered the course of her life."

Morales' attorney is examining surveillance video from nearby businesses. She has asked the LAPD to turn over any body camera footage from the officers.

In a statement, the LAPD says that they "continue to investigate allegations of misconduct, violations of Department policy, and excessive force during the recent civil unrest."