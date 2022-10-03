Calif. Mom Is Stabbed to Death in Front of 5 Her Children, Who Lost Their Father 4 Years Ago

Police are searching for the person they say is responsible for fatally stabbing a mom of five in front of her children at their east Los Angeles home.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon Friday evening.

Upon arrival, deputies located a woman suffering from multiple apparent stab wounds, an LASD news release reads. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Although they have not confirmed his identity, investigators believe the suspect is the victim's boyfriend, according to the release.

Citing family members, KTTV-TV has identified the victim as 45-year-old Milagros Angelica Medina.

Family claim Medina attempted to end her relationship with her boyfriend prior to her fatal stabbing, per the station.

"She just didn't want to be with him anymore because she didn't feel safe," an unidentified friend of Medina told the station. "She hadn't slept for three days straight, and she always told her kids to keep an eye on him, to see if he would do anything to her."

The kids, who range in age from 3 to 18 years old, "do not feel safe at all," knowing their mom's boyfriend has not been apprehended, according to the friend.

Another family friend, identified by the station only as Lulu, claimed police had responded to the home in the past for "the same type of violence and aggression."

"It's a shame the system is supposed to help us and unless they see blood, then they're not there," Lulu said.

"It's unfortunate that now we have orphans, and they're being displaced out of their home... And it's not fair," she continued.

A GoFundMe campaign has been organized to help offset Medina's funeral costs.

According to the fundraiser description, the children lost their father to a medical condition four years ago.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. An estimated 10 million people per year are physically abused by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.