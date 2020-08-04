Calif. Mom Missing Since June After Going on 'Pandemic Road Trip,' But Family Remains 'Hopeful'

It's unclear whether Erika Lloyd was camping alone or with friends

The family of a mother in California is searching for answers after she vanished during a 7-hour "pandemic road trip" more than a month ago.

On June 14, Erika Lloyd left her Walnut Creek home to drive to Joshua Tree National Park seven hours away, according to the Morongo Basin station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The drive was supposed to be a "pandemic road trip," her family told KESQ -- a way to take her mind off things.

"She seemed like she was fine," Lloyd's mother Ruth Lloyd said. "Being in lockdown for almost three months not being able to work and she was trying to home school her son, it was starting to get to her, the pressure and not having any income."

However, two days into the trip, Lloyd vanished.

During their search for the woman, authorities located Lloyd's Honda Accord abandoned in Twentynine Palms, a city in the Mojave Desert not far from Joshua Tree, according to the sheriff's office. While its front and back windshields were broken, police said there were no apparent signs of foul play.

"We both feel like that she could still be out here, she could be with people, somebody could have taken her in," her father, Wayne Lloyd, said, according to KESQ. "We are hopeful; as of this time, the sheriff's department hasn't seen anything negative."

But as the days pass, Lloyd's 12-year-old son -- who Lloyd's parents are now caring for -- continues to ask about his mother.

"Are you calling about my mom? Are you talking to people? Wayne would say, 'Yeah, we are trying to find your mom.' So he misses her," Ruth Lloyd said. "We know we are not the only family that has gone through this."

Authorities are not sure whether Lloyd camped at the campground where her vehicle was found. It is also unclear if she was camping by herself or with a group.

Her family says they fear Lloyd could have had an accident and lost her memory. They are now working with cave and mine expert Doug Billings, who has handled missing persons cases in the same area in the past.