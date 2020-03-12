Calif. Mom Killed While Saving Her Mother’s Life During Attack, as Woman Is in Custody

Image zoom Karen McCoy GoFundMe

A California woman was killed after she defended her mother during an alleged attack.

The family of Karen McCoy, 58, said “she was murdered while saving my grandmother’s life,” according to a GoFundMe page established to help cover McCoy’s medical and funeral expenses.

McCoy was killed Monday after she was allegedly attacked by 32-year-old Karina Sara Moreno Valdivia, who was arrested on March 10. She is being charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder.

Image zoom Karina Valdivia Riverside County Sheriff’s Department

It’s unclear how McCoy died.

Officers were called to the 60000 block of Coyote Canyon Road in Anza about a “battery in progress,” according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. At the scene, officers found “two females suffering from numerous injuries,” according to the sheriff’s department.

McCoy died at the scene. The other woman, who family said was McCoy’s mother Suzanne, was taken to a hospital for her injuries.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



“Please pray for my grandmother Suzanne as she recovers from her wounds, and my Uncle Rick, who both live in Anza and especially my mother’s soul as she is now free to be with our Lord in Heaven,” McCoy’s son wrote on the GoFundMe page.Valdivia is being held on no bail in a county jail.