Calif. Mom Had Sex With Both of Daughter’s Underage Boyfriends: ‘Manipulated by a Pedophile’

A 42-year-old California mom who had sex with both of her daughter’s teenage boyfriends has been sentenced to four years in prison.

On Monday, Coral Lytle was sentenced to four years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life after pleading guilty to 21 counts of sex-related charges involving the two minors, the Associated Press and Fox6 reports.

Lytle abused the 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy in 2017 while they were dating Lytle’s daughters.

They were both Redwood High School freshman at the time, and were given alcohol and cigars by Lytle, who drove from her home to meet them, according to Fresno TV station KFSN.

During the hearing, the victims’ families read victim impact statements while Lytle remained silent, the Fresno Bee reports.

“Your name will always be equated with being a sex offender and rapist because that is what now defines you,” one mother said.

“My son was manipulated by a pedophile who has changed his life forever,” one father read from a statement, according to the Bee.

The father said his son met Lytle through a church youth group and that the families became close friends, even vacationing together.

One of the fathers revealed that his son had suicidal thoughts after the abuse.

“She then sexually molested my son,” one father told the court. “People said that high school was supposed to be the best time of his life. He had hopes and dreams. It didn’t work out that way.”

One night the father found his son crying in his bedroom, telling the court, “He was blaming himself for actions of someone else…To hear that really tears you up.”

The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office did not offer her a plea deal. If Lytle had gone to trial, she faced more than 17 years in prison if found guilty of all 21 charges.

Following her arrest, according to KFSN, Lytle’s husband filed for divorce.

