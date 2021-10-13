Shannon O'Connor, formerly of Los Gatos, has been charged with 39 criminal counts, including felony child abuse, sexual assault, and providing alcohol to minors for hosting the parties

Calif. Mom Accused of Throwing Secret Alcohol-Filled Parties for Teens and Watching Them Have Sex

The mother of a teenager is being accused of hosting alcohol-fueled sex parties for him and his friends and then "facilitating and watching" their sex acts, some of which were non-consensual.

Shannon Marie O'Connor, from Los Gatos, California, is charged with offenses including felony child abuse, sexual assault, and providing alcohol to minors for hosting the parties, which she attempted to keep secret, according to the criminal complaint filed with the Santa Clara County Superior Court,

O'Connor, 47, allegedly encouraged sex acts among the teens –– who are in the age range of 14 and 16 years old like her son –– and sometimes watched as well.

The "parties" allegedly took place starting in June of 2020 until this past spring, according to the complaint.

O'Connor discouraged the teens from telling their parents or anyone else about the parties, saying she could go to jail if anyone was told and even badgered a 14-year-old girl whom she believed was an informant, according to the Statement of Facts filed by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office,

The DA also alleges O'Connor dissuaded the minors from calling for help or the authorities "when one of them passed out in their own vomit" after drinking too much.

"It took a lot of brave children to come forward and to untangle this deeply disturbing case," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a news release from the DA's office.

"As a parent, I'm shocked. As the DA, I'm determined to hold those adults who endanger children fully accountable to the law and our community."

O'Connor provided alcohol, including beer, vodka and Fireball whiskey, and handed out condoms to the underage party guests, the DA claimed in the release.

In some cases, O'Connor "would Snapchat or text teens to leave their homes in the middle of the night and drink at her home," the DA further alleged.

The list of accusations include multiple occasions in which O'Connor allegedly urged intoxicated minors into sexual situations, even watching and laughing as "a drunk teen sexually battered a young girl in bed" during a party on New Year's Eve.

Authorities also allege O'Connor brought an intoxicated male teen into a bedroom where a drunk 14-year-old girl was lying in bed, authorities say the girl asked her, "Why did you leave me in there with him? Like why did you like do that? Like you knew like what he was going to do me."

O'Connor, who now lives in Idaho and is awaiting extradition to California for an arraignment, also faces felony fraud charges for making over $120,000 in unauthorized charges on a corporate card from a previous job.

It was not immediately clear if O'Connor had engaged legal representation to comment on her behalf.

