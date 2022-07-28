30-year-old Freddy Perez planned to ask his girlfriend Andrea to marry him, less than a week before he was fatally hit by a pickup truck, according to his family

Calif. Man Who Was Prepared to Propose to Girlfriend Killed in Hit-and-Run Days Before

A California man with plans to ask his girlfriend to marry him was killed in a hit-and-run just five days before he intended to pop the question.

Speaking with KTLA-TV Wednesday, family identified the victim as 30-year-old Freddy Perez.

Freddy was riding on his motorcycle in Mission Hills, Calif., on July 16, when he was fatally struck by what police believe to be a dark colored Chevrolet Sierra pickup truck, according to a press release.

Police say the driver fled.

Despite a nurse's efforts to render aid until first responders arrived, Freddy was pronounced dead on the scene — striking down his engagement plans, his sister Lizette Perez told the station.

"He was set to go out to Mexico to visit her and his family and he was going to propose to his girlfriend," Lizette said to the outlet.

According to Lizette, Freddy's girlfriend Andrea had no idea he was going to propose to her. She found out about the proposal the same time she found out about his death.

"He was about to start his own family," Lizette said, per the outlet. "It's been rough knowing he never got the chance."

Nearly two weeks later, police are still searching for the driver responsible for the deadly hit-and-run.

"Each day I get angrier," Lizette said to the outlet. "The pain that I feel, the anger that is coming up, I'm going to use it. I'm going to be my brother's voice. This story isn't going away."

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover Freddy's funeral expenses.